These are the publications that the Current Cites team tries to monitor on a regular basis. We make no guarantee regarding coverage, however, particularly since we're picky about which articles we cite. If you do not see a publication listed that you believe would be useful for us to monitor, please suggest a title to the editor.

We also accept suggestions of individual articles, books, or web sites to review, although we reserve the right to decide whether to cite it. The bottom line is that we cite what we like.