Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jun 09, 2020

Open Access Publishing: A Literature Review

by Charles W. Bailey, Jr.
Published onJun 09, 2020
Open Access Publishing: A Literature Review

Frosio, Giancarlo. Open Access Publishing: A Literature Review  Glasgow: CREATe, 2014.(http://www.create.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/CREATe-Working-Paper-2014-01.pdf). - This massive review of open access literature weighs in at 219 pages. After an extensive summary, it covers the history and theory of open access, its legal framework and copyright issues, open access economics and business models, and open access mandates. It's a rare study of open access that begins with a consideration of the Greek Sophists, and this gives you some idea of the depth of treatment in this work. The summary and a detailed table of contents allow the reader to focus on particular topics of interest. This is not an advocate tract, and, reflecting the literature, it considers perceived pros and cons of various aspects of open access. - CB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with