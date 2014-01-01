Frosio, Giancarlo. Open Access Publishing: A Literature Review Glasgow: CREATe, 2014.(http://www.create.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/CREATe-Working-Paper-2014-01.pdf). - This massive review of open access literature weighs in at 219 pages. After an extensive summary, it covers the history and theory of open access, its legal framework and copyright issues, open access economics and business models, and open access mandates. It's a rare study of open access that begins with a consideration of the Greek Sophists, and this gives you some idea of the depth of treatment in this work. The summary and a detailed table of contents allow the reader to focus on particular topics of interest. This is not an advocate tract, and, reflecting the literature, it considers perceived pros and cons of various aspects of open access. - CB