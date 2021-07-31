Data in Social Network Analysis

Description
Social Network research relies on a variety of data-sources, depending on the problem-scenario and the questions, which the research is trying to answer or inform. In this paper, we analyze some of...
To analyze the information from digital platforms such as Facebook, it is important to point out that it is necessary to create categories to section the data sets to perform data analysis. Creating the data sets allows the representation of the information in a graphic sense to understand the thematic complexity.
The visualization of the information allows us to understand the social and natural phenomena based on synthesizing the information in terms. Data sets can be handy tools to design and create new products and services in organizations and institutions.
We should not forget that data sets are information assets that, based on metadata, allow their interaction and interoperability based on specific terminology. We can use the data sets to determine user preferences in schools, universities, specialized libraries, and online digital repositories.
Although the text has no conclusions, it shows the possibilities of creating and managing data sets to work with metrics on the impact of research publications. —HGS
