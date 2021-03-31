Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Mar 31, 2021

On Memory, Visibility, Impact, And Preservation

March 2021

by Hugo Alberto Guadarrama Sánchez
Published onMar 31, 2021
On Memory, Visibility, Impact, And Preservation
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
On Memory, Visibility, Impact, And Preservation
On Memory, Visibility, Impact, And Preservation
by Norma Aida Manzanera Silva
  • Hide Description
  • www.academia.edu
Description

On Memory, Visibility, Impact, And Preservation

The Center for Research on North America (CISAN) is a multi- and interdisciplinary research unit of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). MiCISAN is a centralized, open-access digital platform. It requires no subscription, registration, or payment and conforms to the international and national interoperability standards. This platform hosts the CISAN’s institutional memory, currently made up of four collections of items previously published by the center: Books, Notebooks, and the CISAN magazine Voices of Mexico, and Norteamérica, an academic journal.

MiCISAN is the first university repository at UNAM. What is significant is automatic intercommunication with Europe’s OpenAIRE. Mi-CISAN is linked to the Publications Department, forming an interdisciplinary group that directly affects the visibility and impact of research results.

If you are interested in the subject of university repositories, this text can give you an idea about the basic aspects and complexity that permeates the design and development of a repository, in addition to interoperability which is essential for the harvest of international records. - HGS

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with