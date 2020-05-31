UC Berkeley Library, . "UC Berkeley Library makes it easier to digitize collections responsibly with novel workflows and bold policy " Berkeley Library News (14 May 2020)(https://news.lib.berkeley.edu/responsible-access). - This article announces and provides background for the responsible access workflows developed in support digitization in the library. The workflows guide users through four key law and policy areas that should be considered by any cultural heritage institution engaged in a digitization project: copyright, contracts, privacy, and ethics. The workflows are not conclusive; there are still going to be cases in which each institution that applies the workflows will need to make its own determination of how to proceed. And item-level review using these workflows may not be manageable for large collections. But they are an extremely clear reminder of possible problematic issues that can be unearthed through digitization, and can serve as a valuable framework for discussion of the issues in any digital project. - PH