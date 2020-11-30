Skip to main content
Published on Nov 30, 2020

Learn GraphQL In 40 Minutes

by Hugo Alberto Guadarrama Sánchez
by Kyle Cook
If you are currently interested in the GraphQL programming language, you should consult this video. It explains how you can create a database using APOLLO's online service if the subject of objects, entities, and their relationships sounds familiar to you. Why should you know about GraphQL? It is an excellent tool for research and study in Library Science, though GraphQL is probably not the best option to build a database. This particular topic may require a certain level of experience in using data management tools. Still, it is possible to follow the instructions. You will find the links in the video's description to download the repository and obtain the results. Enjoy it! - HGS

