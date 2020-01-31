Snapp, Mary Beth, and Michelle Henley. "Integrating Lean UX Practices Into the Development of Library Systems" Computers in Libraries 40(1)(January 2020): 4 - 8. (http://www.infotoday.com/cilmag/default.shtml). - Web development requires a strategy to balance the need for constant updates with the need for assessment, while maintaining a work load within the library’s staffing capacity. The Ohio State University Libraries have adopted “Lean UX,” an amalgamation of “UX design, Design Thinking, Lean Startup, and Agile software development.” Some of the challenges of Web design were at least partially solved by the use of Lean UX: finding students users to test new prototypes, making a plan to communicate enhancements to users, and remembering to include assessment in a “feedback cycle.” The notes provide further resources for those who want to learn about Agile software development and Lean UX. - NN