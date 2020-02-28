Anonymous. "Smithsonian Releases 2.8 Million Images Into Public Domain" Smithsonian Magazine (25 February 2020)(https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/smithsonian-releases-28-million-images-public-domain-180974263/). - In a stunning announcement, the Smithsonian Institution is releasing 2.8 million of its images into the public domain. This of course means that anyone can do anything they want with them. Admittedly, many of these images are of somewhat limited usefulness (for example, individual pages of botanical observations), but many will be very useful for many years to come and for a wide variety of uses. The dedicated search portal includes "data and material from all 19 Smithsonian museums, nine research centers, libraries, archives and the National Zoo." In addition, they promise to release another 200,000 images throughout this year, with more to come as they continue to digitize their content. This is big news indeed. - RT