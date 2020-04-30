Veletsianos, George, and Royce Kimmons. "Educause Review" What (Some) Students Are Saying about the Switch to Remote Teaching and Learning (6 April 2020)(https://er.educause.edu/). - Something of a historical snapshot of current events regarding 'classroom' instruction (or what passes for classroom instruction in this era of home-based higher ed) -- all derived from an analysis of twitter tweets (what else?) containing the phrase 'my professor'. Both our current predicament and the method of analysis seem so emblematic. The authors conclude by encouraging instructors to consider, "the new, and perhaps unexpected, ways that online learning technologies allow them to improve students' experiences." - LRK