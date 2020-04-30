Skip to main content
2020
Published on Apr 30, 2020

What (Some) Students Are Saying about the Switch to Remote Teaching and Learning

April 2020

by Leo Robert Klein
Published onApr 30, 2020
Veletsianos, George, and Royce  Kimmons. "Educause Review"  What (Some) Students Are Saying about the Switch to Remote Teaching and Learning  (6 April 2020)(https://er.educause.edu/). - Something of a historical snapshot of current events regarding 'classroom' instruction (or what passes for classroom instruction in this era of home-based higher ed) -- all derived from an analysis of twitter tweets (what else?) containing the phrase 'my professor'. Both our current predicament and the method of analysis seem so emblematic. The authors conclude by encouraging instructors to consider, "the new, and perhaps unexpected, ways that online learning technologies allow them to improve students' experiences." - LRK

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
