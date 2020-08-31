Skip to main content
2020
Published on Aug 31, 2020

Using Integrated Library Systems and Open Data to Analyze Library Cardholders

August 2020

by Caroline Hron Weigle
Sohanchyk, Greg, and Dan Briem. “Using Integrated Library Systems and Open Data to Analyze Library Cardholders.” The Code4Lib Journal, no. 49, Aug. 2020. Code4Lib Journal (https://journal.code4lib.org/articles/15340). - This article explores the ways that libraries can combine their own data with open data to better understand their users’ behaviors and needs. By utilizing cardholder data, including addresses and whether or not cardholders have used their cards recently, as well as data from the American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau, researchers created a heatmap showing the relationships between these data. The article walks readers through the how-to of the research, includes examples of code used, and discusses the tools chosen, their limitations and their privacy implications. - CHW

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
