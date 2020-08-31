Sohanchyk, Greg, and Dan Briem. “Using Integrated Library Systems and Open Data to Analyze Library Cardholders.” The Code4Lib Journal, no. 49, Aug. 2020. Code4Lib Journal (https://journal.code4lib.org/articles/15340). - This article explores the ways that libraries can combine their own data with open data to better understand their users’ behaviors and needs. By utilizing cardholder data, including addresses and whether or not cardholders have used their cards recently, as well as data from the American Community Survey conducted by the US Census Bureau, researchers created a heatmap showing the relationships between these data. The article walks readers through the how-to of the research, includes examples of code used, and discusses the tools chosen, their limitations and their privacy implications. - CHW