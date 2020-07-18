Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
2020
Published on Aug 18, 2020

Service Blueprinting: A Method for Assessing Library Technologies within an Interconnected Service Ecosystem

June 2020

by Nancy Nyland
Published onAug 18, 2020
Service Blueprinting: A Method for Assessing Library Technologies within an Interconnected Service Ecosystem

Young, Scott W. H., Sara  Mannheimer, and Doralyn  Rossmann, et. al."Service Blueprinting: A Method for Assessing Library Technologies within an Interconnected Service Ecosystem"  Public Library Quarterly  39(3)(May-Jun 2020): 190-211. (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/01616846.2019.1637222). - Service blueprinting is one tool in the larger field of service design, which also can include “[j]ourney mapping, user interviews, ecology maps, and mobile ethnographies….” The value of service design is its focus on users and their needs, reminding library staff that “the purpose and benefit of … technology…” is as a service to library users. Understanding the way that patrons use a technology is made the top priority, rather than attempting to train or change patron use to fit the technology. A service blueprint illuminates the relationships between “user-facing interactions, behind-the-scenes staff actions, and … technology systems….” In this case, multiple iterations of the service blueprint were applied to the implementation of a new visualization display wall, making it possible for library policies and communication to progress in step with updates to the technology. - NN

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with