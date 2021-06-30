Skip to main content
Published on Jun 30, 2021

Social Networking in Library and Information Services

June 2021

by Hugo Alberto Guadarrama Sánchez
Social Networking in Library and Information Services:Current Scenario
by Aslam Ansari and Mohd. Nazim
  • Published on Apr 01, 2016
  • srels.in
Social Networking (SN) began from late 20 th Century and is growing up rapidly. It works as a medium of communication with one to another for sharing their experiences and information regarding their interest, and also helps to build up longtime relationship between individuals and groups. In the field of LIS services, it may help to promote the services of LIC (Library and Information Centers). This study provides the efficient account of SN tools and how it affects communication with others. The findings disclose that some SN tools are gaining popularity among LIS professionals as they use at least one of Social Networking Sites (SNS). The most active professionals are from younger generation between the age group of 26-35 years. The professionals opine that SNS is very effective to deliver the services of LIC.

Social networks are possibly a delicate aspect in libraries because messages and user information would be at risk. However, social networking sites are an extension of library services. Facebook and Twitter can be digital platforms to reduce the digital divide in libraries and some users. Social networking sites are easy to use and can improve the dissemination of information. Social networking sites can also be spaces where other types of cultural activities carried out by libraries are disseminated. If you still doubt the usefulness of social networks in libraries, you need to consult this article. - HGS

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
