Chan, Seb. "Fresh and New" Fresh and New (March 2020)(https://sebchan.substack.com/ ). - Email newsletters are the hot new blogging platform? If so, here is another gem. Seb Chan is the Chief Experience Officer (CXO) at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image. Seb has also worked as Director of Digital&Emerging Media, at Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York. As Head of Digital, Social&Emerging Technologies at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney, his teams pioneered work in open access, mass collaboration, web metrics and digital engagement. All this rich experience working with cultural institutions and digital change and renewal is shared through his email newsletter Fresh and New. There is a free email sign up, and these messages are ephemeral, they may be public for just a few days. Patron subscribers get access to the full archives. There’s enough free content in the archives to give you an idea what you’re signing up for. Lots to read, learn and ponder here. - WC