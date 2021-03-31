Skip to main content
Published on Mar 31, 2021

Efficiency through digitalization? How electronic communication between frontline workers and clients can spur a demand for services

March 2021

by Annette Anthony
by Ida BringLøberg and AbstractThe increasing use of electronic government comes with great expectations of efficient service provision. However, frontline workers who use the information and communication technologies (ICTs) and implement digital services have received less attention. This article examines how frontline workers in the Norwegian Labor and Welfare Administration (NAV)1 perceive electronic communication with clients in terms of its efficiency. The empirical data consist of interviews with frontline workers in NAV, who argue both for and against the efficiency of electronic communication. The frontline workers find that electronic communication saves them time, but also makes them more available to clients. While it is desirable that services are available, this can also reduce the cost to clients of seeking services. Based on a street-level perspective, I argue that the availability of services through electronic communication can spur a demand for services. This implies that there is a potential resource trade-off between efficient services and available services.
  • Published on Apr 01, 2021
This article studied a government employment service in Norway that was digitalized. Norway is one of the global leaders in digitalization. Therefore moving their job counseling service online is a prime topic for investigation. The investigation of those on the front line, the counselors themselves, and their thoughts on the system provides a more realistic overview of the system's effectiveness than those involved in policymaking and reporting higher up.

The counselors reported both positive and negative findings. Positive findings included: bypassing long in-person wait lines for clients, direct contact with clients via electronic means, less stigma for clients, and effective triaging to determine which client would need a face-to-face meeting first. (The digital system did not replace in-person counseling meetings, rather it enables better information collection and assignment of casework).

Negative findings included: the perception that counselors were, and should, be available 24/7, more documentation (as the client is now able to view their file online and wording has to be more formal and not in point form, etc.), and although the queue and administrative tasks are no longer visible to the clients, they still exist. This adds to the perception of immediate and any time access to a counselor without adhering to the required administrative process of information collection and assignment cases. Although digital services have provided enhanced service to both the workers and clients, it still has issues. - AA

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
