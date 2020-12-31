Skip to main content
Published on Dec 31, 2020

Substack isn’t a new model for journalism — it’s a very old one

December 2020

by Edward Junhao Lim
Published onDec 31, 2020
If Substack’s pricing precludes widespread distribution of its news and commentary, its value as a public service won’t be fully realized.

As an academic librarian, I’ve received requests from researchers (both students and faculty) for campus-wide access to specific Substack newsletters. It isn’t possible (at least I’m not aware of). When my library wrote to a popular Substack author, we were told that the subscriptions were only available for single-user subscription, and there was a 70% discount for current students. Again, to my understanding, none of the aggregators (Factiva, ProQuest, and Ebsco) is indexing and providing access to such content. After all, if Substack is “a blogging platform with a toll gate” indeed, it should not take too long for content aggregators to start collecting. I await with bated breath for such content to be made available to libraries. - ELJ

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with