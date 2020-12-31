Substack isn’t a new model for journalism — it’s a very old one

As an academic librarian, I’ve received requests from researchers (both students and faculty) for campus-wide access to specific Substack newsletters. It isn’t possible (at least I’m not aware of). When my library wrote to a popular Substack author, we were told that the subscriptions were only available for single-user subscription, and there was a 70% discount for current students. Again, to my understanding, none of the aggregators (Factiva, ProQuest, and Ebsco) is indexing and providing access to such content. After all, if Substack is “a blogging platform with a toll gate” indeed, it should not take too long for content aggregators to start collecting. I await with bated breath for such content to be made available to libraries. - ELJ