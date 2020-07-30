Skip to main content
2020
Published on Jul 31, 2020

A Compilation of Short Takes on Working from Home

July 2020

by Leo Robert Klein
by Bryan Birchmeier, Erika Dyck, Kathie Porta Baker, Sarah Buhler, Olivier Lebert, and Olivier Lebert
  muse.jhu.edu

Birchmeier, Bryan, Erika  Dyck, and Kathie P.  Baker, et. al."A Compilation of Short Takes on Working from Home"  Journal of Scholarly Publishing  51(4)(July 2020): 246-262. (https://muse.jhu.edu/article/760729). - Nice contemporary snapshot of five people, mainly academic or scholarly, who are currently obliged to work at home due to COVID-19. As one professor explains, "My days are now filled with Zoom meetings, helping kids with homework, webinars, making meals, phone calls, laundry, emails, cleaning the kitchen, online research, and writing in tiny blocks of time." - LRK

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
