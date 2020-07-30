Birchmeier, Bryan, Erika Dyck, and Kathie P. Baker, et. al."A Compilation of Short Takes on Working from Home" Journal of Scholarly Publishing 51(4)(July 2020): 246-262. (https://muse.jhu.edu/article/760729). - Nice contemporary snapshot of five people, mainly academic or scholarly, who are currently obliged to work at home due to COVID-19. As one professor explains, "My days are now filled with Zoom meetings, helping kids with homework, webinars, making meals, phone calls, laundry, emails, cleaning the kitchen, online research, and writing in tiny blocks of time." - LRK