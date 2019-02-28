Rigda, Christine, Margaret Hoogland, and Jessica Morales. "'But I just want a book!' Is Your Discovery Layer Meeting Your Users' Needs?" Journal of Web Librarianship 12(4)(2018): 246-260. (https://doi.org/10.1080/19322909.2018.1518183). - Wonderful final words following the implementation of a new library discovery layer. They found that users were having trouble finding books in print. The library tested the new system finally and fixed this initial problem. Their conclusion: 'We should have tested EDS extensively before implementation, and we recommend doing this to all libraries before major changes are rolled out to users.' Right! - LRK