This is an installment of the many ethical issues that surround artificial intelligence (AI). What is noteworthy is the survey conducted by Nature; it asked 480 researchers who have published on facial recognition, AI, & computer science on their opinions. This sounds like NIMBY in action: researchers seem to agree that getting informed consent from people is necessary (before putting their faces in a database). Still, they seem okay when using image databases that do not have explicit consent from the people whose faces appear. How can we help our profession be cognizant of the lawful, legitimate applications of facial recognition and how it can be used to marginalize and control people? - ELJ