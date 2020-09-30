Skip to main content
2020
Published on Sep 30, 2020

How The New York Times is reshaping its ad business for a cookie-less world

September 2020

by Edward Junhao Lim
key-enterThis Pub is a Comment on
'Ripped the Band-Aid on some hard decisions': How The New York Times is reshaping its ad business for a cookie-less world - Digiday
'Ripped the Band-Aid on some hard decisions': How The New York Times is reshaping its ad business for a cookie-less world - Digiday
by Kayleigh Barber
  • Published on Sep 21, 2020
  • digiday.com
Description

Having fewer revenue pressures on its ad business, svp of ad innovation Allison Murphy said her team was able to reshape the New York Times' advertising strategy into the idealized version of itself: pristine, private and user-friendly.

What caught my eye about the new strategy is that it relies on “new contextual classifications of content”. These ‘tags’ include the emotions and motivations felt from reading an article. An example of motivation targeting: reading an article about a film festival might result in you seeing advertisements about featured films.

It appears that the New York Times is not the only publication moving away from cookies. Digiday reported that the Washington Post is also doing the same. The third-party cookie is said to power a $100 billion business annually. Safari and Firefox already block such tracking cookies by default, and Chrome will do away by 2022. Still curious? Use Blacklight to inspect if there are any specific user-tracking technologies, including third-party cookies, on any site. Current Cites showed up empty, my library’s website used Google Analytics, and my local news website had 32 ad trackers and 6 third-party cookies. - ELJ

Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
