El tesauro de infraestructura cultural universitaria: investigación y metodología [The university cultural infrastructure thesaurus: research and methodology]

Are you interested in the topic of cultural infrastructure and its terminology? Terminology is important for understanding domains of knowledge in the cultural domain. The terms are elements that belong to the fields of knowledge. However the terminological structure changes over time. Hierarchical structures are important to understand the composition of the spheres of knowledge and the processes in the industry. In this regard, hierarchical structures are developed from documentary research. In the case of the cultural sphere, the theater is an area with architectural elements and components that allow us to understand the rest of the cultural spaces. - HGS