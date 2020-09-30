Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
2020
Published on Sep 30, 2020

Evaluating the fake news problem at the scale of the information ecosystem

September 2020

by Edward Junhao Lim
Published onSep 30, 2020
Evaluating the fake news problem at the scale of the information ecosystem
key-enterThis Pub is a Comment on
Evaluating the fake news problem at the scale of the information ecosystem
by Jennifer Allen, Baird Howland, Markus Mobius, David Rothschild, and Duncan J. Watts
  • Published on Apr 03, 2020
  • dx.doi.org
Description

“Fake news,” broadly defined as false or misleading information masquerading as legitimate news, is frequently asserted to be pervasive online with serious consequences for democracy. Using a unique multimode dataset that comprises a nationally representative sample of mobile, desktop, and television consumption, we refute this conventional wisdom on three levels. First, news consumption of any sort is heavily outweighed by other forms of media consumption, comprising at most 14.2% of Americans’ daily media diets. Second, to the extent that Americans do consume news, it is overwhelmingly from television, which accounts for roughly five times as much as news consumption as online. Third, fake news comprises only 0.15% of Americans’ daily media diet. Our results suggest that the origins of public misinformedness and polarization are more likely to lie in the content of ordinary news or the avoidance of news altogether as they are in overt fakery.

It is clear that fake news has dominated both the headlines as well as discussions surrounding information literacy. This paper suggests that we might be spending a disproportionate amount of time and attention on combating fake news. It presents findings that fake news is extremely rare – it is only 0.15% of Americans’ overall daily media diet. It suggests that perhaps general ignorance, falling into cognitive biases, and not understanding the agenda-setting theory is more likely to lead to misinformedness and polarization. – ELJ

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with