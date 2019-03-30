Mendoza, Candelaria, and Caitlin Cowart. "Technology Planning: Using an IT Road Map to Build the Library of the Future" Computers in Libraries 39(2)(March 2019): 4 - 8. (http://www.infotoday.com/cilmag/mar19/Mendoza-Cowart--Using-an-IT-Road-Map-to-Build-the-Library-of-the-Future.shtml). - Libraries looking to do technology planning can turn to multiple books on the topic, but the San Antonio Public Library has provided a concise summary of a planning process. With 30 locations and a growing population, they needed an IT road map to create an IT infrastructure that supports their patron service goals. The authors define “road map” for those new to the concept, and then lay out their process in text and diagrams. They were able to move their road map project forward by aligning their IT goals with municipal priorities. A condensed description of the logistics of creating a team and staying on task is followed by a summary of “Key Findings and Priorities.” Finally, they give us the benefit of their experience with lists of “Success Stories,” “Lessons Learned and Tips,” and “Next Steps” for other libraries contemplating a similar initiative. - NN