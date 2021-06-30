Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jun 30, 2021

Data in the Time of COVID-19

June 2021

by Annette Anthony
Published onJun 30, 2021
Data in the Time of COVID-19
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
View of Data in the Time of COVID-19: How Data Library Professionals Helped Combat the Pandemic
by Alexandra Cooper, Elizabeth Hill, Sandra Keys, Michael Steeleworthy, and Kristi Thompson
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Jun 21, 2021
  • journal.lib.uoguelph.ca
Description

As the world struggled to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers worked around the clock to understand what was going on, medically, socially, and economically. At the same time, usual research processes were disrupted: campuses were closed and normal government data collection and dissemination went haywire. Data professionals in academic libraries sprang into action to help. They shared resources, developed workshops, helped find alternative methods of carrying out research, and found ways of coping with the influx of COVID-related data. Social crises are fought on the front lines by medical professionals and service providers, but they are also fought with research, with information, with data. Libraries are at the nexus of information and communication and library professionals were able to play an important supporting role in helping researchers combat the effects of the pandemic.

The reliance upon medical, economic, and other experts during the COVID-19 pandemic is greatly recognized. Still, the need for immediate data and information to support decision-making was not readily or easily met in the early days. Specialists in all areas rely on real-time data on infection rates, access to health care, economic impacts, etc. Data librarians and specialists rose to the challenge to help disseminate and assist with understanding the fast-paced release of data during the pandemic.

Ordinarily, researchers, policymakers, and health care professionals are used to waiting for data to be released after traditional processing. However, the need for real-time data was urgent, as well as information to establish trends. Collaboration between Canadian university librarians quickly established much-needed products: summary data for infection and baselines for further research, reposting of Statistics Canada Data Liberation Initiative data in a usable format (within four hours as opposed to days), using listservs to answer queries efficiently, and the creation of instructional materials for newly accessible data products. The importance and contributions of libraries and front-line personnel go hand in hand during this pandemic. - AA

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with