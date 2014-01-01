Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jun 09, 2020

El valor económico y social de los servicios de información: bibliotecas

January 2014

by Jesús Tramullas
Published onJun 09, 2020
El valor económico y social de los servicios de información: bibliotecas

FESABID. El valor económico y social de los servicios de información: bibliotecas  Madrid: FESABID, January 2014.(http://goo.gl/JDALvx). - FESABID, the Spanish Federation of Societies of Archives, Libraries, Documentation and Museums has published a study on the value that libraries bring to the Spanish economy. Based on statistical and economic indicators, and taking into account professionals and users, shows that libraries are a profitable investment, offering an ROI that is between a minimum of 2.49 to a high of 3.4 per 1 euro invested. - JT

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with