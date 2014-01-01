FESABID. El valor económico y social de los servicios de información: bibliotecas Madrid: FESABID, January 2014.(http://goo.gl/JDALvx). - FESABID, the Spanish Federation of Societies of Archives, Libraries, Documentation and Museums has published a study on the value that libraries bring to the Spanish economy. Based on statistical and economic indicators, and taking into account professionals and users, shows that libraries are a profitable investment, offering an ROI that is between a minimum of 2.49 to a high of 3.4 per 1 euro invested. - JT