Horrigan, John B. "Beyond Connectivity: How California Libraries Can Leverage Bandwidth to Advance Community Goals" The Aspen Institute (June 2019)(https://csreports.aspeninstitute.org/documents/Aspen-CENIC2.pdf). - Connecting public libraries to superfast broadband networks is just the first step. How do these networks, originally built for universities and other research institutions, and now being opened to other cultural and learning organisations, enable public libraries to experiment and create new services for their communities? This publication reports on the results of the “Beyond Connectivity: Gigabit Network Use in California Public Libraries” conference, which examined how public libraries in California are using the CENIC network to identify what more can be done to support the development of advanced library services using new digital technologies. It gives an overview of some of the programs and services that Californian libraries are experimenting with and discusses the challenges in getting the most out of the broadband network. The conference proposed some specific initiatives that could put into focus how libraries can use the increased bandwidth, and these included universal pre-kindergarten, youth programs and civic engagement. - WC