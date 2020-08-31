Skip to main content
2020
Published on Aug 31, 2020

Future Themes and Forecasts for Research Libraries and Emerging Technologies

August 2020

by Edward Junhao Lim
Published onAug 31, 2020
Future Themes and Forecasts for Research Libraries and Emerging Technologies

Calvert, Scout. Future Themes and Forecasts for Research Libraries and Emerging Technologies. Edited by Mary Lee Kennedy, Clifford Lynch, and John O'Brien. Association of Research Libraries, Coalition for Networked Information, and EDUCAUSE, August 2020 (https://doi.org/10.29242/report.emergingtech2020.forecasts). - It feels like the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all our immediate plans and projections. This report on emerging technologies in research libraries confirms that the pandemic will be a significant driver in the trajectory of forecasts, futures, and scenarios. One observation I wish to highlight: there is a need for faculty, technologists, and instructional designers to learn about data ethics. With increased access to student data, there will be a movement to evaluate and improve student support. There is a role for library colleagues to "adopt, embed, and teach data ethics." - ELJ

