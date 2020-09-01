Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
2020
Published on Oct 31, 2020

Printed Media Versus Digital Media: Which One is More Effective?

October 2020

by Hugo Alberto Guadarrama Sánchez
Published onOct 31, 2020
Printed Media Versus Digital Media: Which One is More Effective?
key-enterThis Pub is a Comment on
Printed Media Versus Digital Media: Which One is More Effective?
by Ni Made Ratminingsih and I Gede Budasi
  • Published on Jan 01, 2020
  • dx.doi.org

This article explores both traditional and new ways of academic programs. Today, many experts claim that newer methods will gradually replace traditional language learning methods. However, most of the academic literature and scientific research advances are in print format. Printed media has a vantage because you pay once. If you don’t have enough money, you can search for free digital content, but none of them are under your property. Think about it! Nevertheless, digital media could be fun for teenagers and complementary to traditional education. But even in this era, we need to learn with teachers – who are moderators – and encourage the language learner. What do you think about the print media versus digital media debate? Which one is more effective? - HGS


License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with