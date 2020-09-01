Printed Media Versus Digital Media: Which One is More Effective?

This article explores both traditional and new ways of academic programs. Today, many experts claim that newer methods will gradually replace traditional language learning methods. However, most of the academic literature and scientific research advances are in print format. Printed media has a vantage because you pay once. If you don’t have enough money, you can search for free digital content, but none of them are under your property. Think about it! Nevertheless, digital media could be fun for teenagers and complementary to traditional education. But even in this era, we need to learn with teachers – who are moderators – and encourage the language learner. What do you think about the print media versus digital media debate? Which one is more effective? - HGS



