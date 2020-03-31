Skip to main content
2020
Published on Aug 17, 2020

A belated look at Campus Activated Subscriber Access (CASA) or "off-campus access links" in Google Scholar

March 2020

by Edward Junhao Lim
Tay, Aaron. "A belated look at Campus Activated Subscriber Access (CASA) or “off-campus access links” in Google Scholar"  Musing about librarianship  (10 March 2020)(http://musingsaboutlibrarianship.blogspot.com/2020/03/a-belated-look-at-campus-activated.html). - This feature seems to have gone under the radar. In a nutshell, publishers work with Google Scholar to recognize institutional users even when they are off-campus so as to provide convenient full-text access. This setting can be found in your Google Scholar settings under off-campus access, and is valid for 30 days. The end result is that you'll see a dark grey box next to your scrollbar when viewing journal articles (of participating publishers). Thanks Aaron for bringing this to our attention! - ELJ

