Tay, Aaron. "A belated look at Campus Activated Subscriber Access (CASA) or “off-campus access links” in Google Scholar" Musing about librarianship (10 March 2020)(http://musingsaboutlibrarianship.blogspot.com/2020/03/a-belated-look-at-campus-activated.html). - This feature seems to have gone under the radar. In a nutshell, publishers work with Google Scholar to recognize institutional users even when they are off-campus so as to provide convenient full-text access. This setting can be found in your Google Scholar settings under off-campus access, and is valid for 30 days. The end result is that you'll see a dark grey box next to your scrollbar when viewing journal articles (of participating publishers). Thanks Aaron for bringing this to our attention! - ELJ