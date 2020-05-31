Skip to main content
Published on May 31, 2020

The VR Winter

by Edward Junhao Lim
Evans, Benedict. "The VR Winter"  Benedict Evans  (16 May 2020)(http://www.ben-evans.com/benedictevans/2020/5/8/the-vr-winter). - Benedict Evan is an independent analyst on mobile, digital media, and technology. He makes the claim here that virtual reality (VR) is not the next platform after smartphones, but another branch off the side of tech – like console games. More importantly, we’re unable to determine what kind of place VR will occupy in the future. We just know VR has a place. Have you been playing a VR game while under lockdown? Please don't do this. It's also why we need a pass-through headset. - ELJ

