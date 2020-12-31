21st Century Data: The First 30 Years

Francine Berman (Edward P. Hamilton Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Katherine Hampson Bessell Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University) was awarded the Paul Evan Peters Award earlier this month and gave the memorial lecture virtually at the CNI Fall Virtual Member Meeting. What I took most from it was her explanation about the economics of data – how stakeholders of data are not necessarily aligned – jump to 24:00. The video includes the Q&A segment; topics like algorithmic bias, commercialization of data, and data governance. - ELJ