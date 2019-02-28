Wu, Michelle M. "Shared Collection Development, Digitization, and Owned Digital Collections" Georgetown Law Faculty Publications and Other Works (January 2019)(https://scholarship.law.georgetown.edu/facpub/2133/). - Michelle Wu is on a roll this month. In this article, she proposes that controlled digital lending be used by libraries to create what she calls a digital National Collaborative Library. She envisions a world in which libraries own rather than license digital copies of their collections. Others who own the same items would be able to use the first library's digital copy in place of any physical copies that the other libraries may own. Wu then outlines the organizational and technical structures needed to implement such a system. Though there are still elements that need to be explored (for example, would interlibrary loan of the digital copies be allowed), it is an exciting, implementable vision. - PH