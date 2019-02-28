Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jul 10, 2020

Shared Collection Development, Digitization, and Owned Digital Collections

February 2019

by Peter Hirtle
Published onJul 10, 2020
Shared Collection Development, Digitization, and Owned Digital Collections

Wu, Michelle M. "Shared Collection Development, Digitization, and Owned Digital Collections"  Georgetown Law Faculty Publications and Other Works  (January 2019)(https://scholarship.law.georgetown.edu/facpub/2133/). - Michelle Wu is on a roll this month. In this article, she proposes that controlled digital lending be used by libraries to create what she calls a digital National Collaborative Library. She envisions a world in which libraries own rather than license digital copies of their collections. Others who own the same items would be able to use the first library's digital copy in place of any physical copies that the other libraries may own. Wu then outlines the organizational and technical structures needed to implement such a system. Though there are still elements that need to be explored (for example, would interlibrary loan of the digital copies be allowed), it is an exciting, implementable vision. - PH

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with