OCLC Research Archives and Special Collections Linked Data Review Group. Archives and Special Collections Linked Data: Navigating between Notes and Nodes. OCLC Research, 2020 (https://doi.org/10.25333/4gtz-zd88). - The paper provides a succinct view of the features and barriers which linked data offers archives and special collections. While monographs are relatively easy to represent using linked data, rare books, manuscripts, photographs and other unique materials held in archives and special collections have characteristics that deserve special attention. Some of the opportunities identified by the review group who authored this paper include; multilingual support and lower barriers to participation. Barriers identified included the sustainability of linked data projects, noting that many linked data efforts have been grant-funded or special one-off projects. As libraries and archives continue to broaden and deepen their use of linked data, it is important that special collections are not left out. - WC