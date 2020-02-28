Salter, Jim. "Open Source Licenses: What, which, and why" arstechnica (24 February 2020)(http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2020/02/how-to-choose-an-open-source-license). - You know what a license is. You are probably familiar with what open source indicates. Now, try to wrap your head around open-source licenses. This is what this Arstechnica article tries to explain. It’s a great primer for librarians to familiarize themselves with the various copyleft and permissive licenses. This can help navigate questions about whether a chunk of code can be used. Remember Marc Andreessen said back in 2011 that "software is eating the world"! - ELJ