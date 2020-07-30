Cordell, Ryan. "Machine Learning + Libraries: A Report on the State of the Field" The Signal, The Library of Congress (14 July 2020)(http://labs.loc.gov/static/labs/work/reports/Cordell-LOC-ML-report.pdf). - This is an extensive report (almost 100-pp) looking into the possibilities and challenges of machine learning in libraries. The last section on recommendations is valuable in equipping libraries that are keen to implement machine learning applications and cultivating expertise in this area. There is even a short section on ‘Parallel Reports’ where the author acknowledges and discusses three other similar reports, which form a great literature review on this topic. - ELJ