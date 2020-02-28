Robison, Mark, Nancy Fawley, and Ann Marshall. "‘That Background Knowledge’: What Junior and Senior Undergraduate Transfer Students Need from Their Libraries" Journal of Academic Librarianship 46(1)(January 2020)(https://doi.org/10.1016/j.acalib.2019.102092). - Review of students' ability to use library resources, in this case transfer students at the undergrad level. Anyone lucky enough to deal with students at this level will recognize various characteristics including student focus on a favorite database (eg. ERIC) no matter what the topic or considerable time commitments outside of studies (eg. work, transport). The authors point out positive and not-so positive aspects which they define as 'transfer capital' and 'transfer deficit'. - LRK