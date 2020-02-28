Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
2020
Published on Feb 29, 2020

‘That Background Knowledge’: What Junior and Senior Undergraduate Transfer Students Need from Their Libraries

February 2020

by Leo Robert Klein
Published onFeb 29, 2020
‘That Background Knowledge’: What Junior and Senior Undergraduate Transfer Students Need from Their Libraries

Robison, Mark, Nancy  Fawley, and Ann  Marshall. "‘That Background Knowledge’: What Junior and Senior Undergraduate Transfer Students Need from Their Libraries"  Journal of Academic Librarianship  46(1)(January 2020)(https://doi.org/10.1016/j.acalib.2019.102092). - Review of students' ability to use library resources, in this case transfer students at the undergrad level. Anyone lucky enough to deal with students at this level will recognize various characteristics including student focus on a favorite database (eg. ERIC) no matter what the topic or considerable time commitments outside of studies (eg. work, transport). The authors point out positive and not-so positive aspects which they define as 'transfer capital' and 'transfer deficit'. - LRK

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
Published with