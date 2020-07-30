Reynolds, Paul. "People Points" (2007-2010)(http://www.peoplepoints.co.nz/). - People Points is a blog that was kept by New Zealand internet advocate and library champion Paul Reynolds, from 2007 until 2010, when his sudden and untimely death robbed the library and broader GLAM sector of a passionate, informed, and incredibly strong voice – a voice thick with Scottish brogue which was often heard in the Q&A section after a conference presentation at library events in New Zealand (his adopted home) and Australia (where we adopted him). Paul’s blog covers an exciting and challenging period for libraries, galleries, archives and museums of all shapes and sizes as they grappled with the opportunities presented by the participatory web, newly arrived smart phones, open data, mass digitisation of collections, cloud computing and so much more. Paul’s vision, found through his blog posts, is another trusted voice I have turned to recently, looking for those big picture ideals that can guide my operational decisions relating to digital projects in my library. Paul covered so much in just over three years of blogging. Some of the tools and projects mentioned only exist in the Internet Archive now, however his thoughts and commentary on those projects are worth their weight in gold. Paul continually challenged and encouraged libraries to ‘do more’, because in his words, “Our tools are in front of our ideas and our bravery”. - WC