2020
Published on May 31, 2020

Factors of Digital Inclusion among Women: Revisiting India and Extending to Chile and Australie for Additional Analysis

May 2020

by Nancy Nyland
Thompson, Kim M., and Anindita  Paul. "Factors of Digital Inclusion among Women: Revisiting India and Extending to Chile and Australie for Additional Analysis"  Library Quarterly  90(2)(April 2020): 173-188. (https://www-journals-uchicago-edu.montgomerycollege.idm.oclc.org/doi/pdfplus/10.1086/707673). - As stated in the title, this article continues on the theme of a 2016 study. In the countries they have chosen, the authors focus "not only on digital technology use but also information-seeking behaviors." (p. 174) They chose six factors to explore: digital literacy, privacy and security, social networking, professional use, everyday life and time. Interestingly, they found that "[p]articipants who helped others ...with digital technology tended to feel more confident with digital technology themselves." (p. 178). For this second study they added two more factors: device dependency and physical access. (p. 183). Although they consider their data exploratory, it may encourage researchers to do similar studies in other countries, and can be used by policymakers to "create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive digital and information world." (p. 187) - NN

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Current Cites | ISSN: 1060-2356
