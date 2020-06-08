Submitting an Annotation/Pub for review

Please check to make sure you are logged in to the Current Cites community.

The title of the Pub should be the title of the article, book, book chapter, or report you are annotating.

When editing Pub contributors, ensure that your profile shows up, and that the box “List on byline” is checked. Your role is a ‘Contributor’.

Use ZoteroBib to generate a bibliography in Modern Language Association 8 edition. Copy to clipboard, and paste in your newly created Pub. Write your annotation on the following line.

Once completed, click on ‘Request Publication’, then ‘Create Review’!

It will be reviewed by the editor, and published by the end of the month (or the following month).