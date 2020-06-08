Published every month for nearly 30 years. Freely available on the Internet for nearly as long.

A team of librarians monitors information technology literature, selecting only the best items to annotate for this free publication. The resulting issue of 2-5 annotated citations of current literature is emailed to a mailing list and is available as an RSS feed.

To suggest items to review, email the editor.

Current Cites has been published continuously since August 1990. If you want to know more, please see How Current Cites Came To Be and a history of Current Cites.